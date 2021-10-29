Euronext BoD nominate Fabrizio Testa as CEO of Borsa Italiana

Euronext has revealed that the Board of Directors of Borsa Italiana and the Supervisory Board of Euronext N.V. have nominated Fabrizio Testa, currently CEO of MTS, as CEO of Borsa Italiana, and as Head of Fixed Income trading for the Group and member of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V.

The current CEO of Borsa Italiana, Raffaele Jerusalmi will step down from his position as of 28 November 2021 and Testa will assume his new role ас CEO and Head of Fixed Income trading for the Group. He will step down from his position as CEO of MTS in the first quarter of 2022.

Raffaele Jerusalmi said:

After 11 years as CEO of Borsa Italiana I would like to thank all my colleagues for their hard work which has allowed the Borsa Italiana Group to have leading capabilities in innovation, growth and value creation while maintaining a highly reliable capital market infrastructure for the benefit of all our international financial community.

He added: