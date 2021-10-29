Euronext BoD nominate Fabrizio Testa as CEO of Borsa Italiana

Euronext has revealed that the Board of Directors of Borsa Italiana and the Supervisory Board of Euronext N.V. have nominated Fabrizio Testa, currently CEO of MTS, as CEO of Borsa Italiana, and as Head of Fixed Income trading for the Group and member of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V.
The current CEO of Borsa Italiana, Raffaele Jerusalmi will step down from his position as of 28 November 2021 and Testa will assume his new role ас CEO and Head of Fixed Income trading for the Group. He will step down from his position as CEO of MTS in the first quarter of 2022.
Raffaele Jerusalmi said:
After 11 years as CEO of Borsa Italiana I would like to thank all my colleagues for their hard work which has allowed the Borsa Italiana Group to have leading capabilities in innovation, growth and value creation while maintaining a highly reliable capital market infrastructure for the benefit of all our international financial community.
He added:
I am glad to leave the Borsa Italiana Group stronger than ever with a record financial performance, despite the complexity of the transition during the pandemic. The Borsa Italiana Group has now entered into a new chapter of its history, and will grow its business in Italy and all over Europe. I would like to congratulate Fabrizio and wish all the best to my colleagues for their future in the construction of this European project.
Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V., said:
I would like to thank Raffaele Jerusalmi for his significant contribution to the development of the Borsa Italiana Group and for his commitment to the integration of the Borsa Italiana Group within Euronext since the completion of the transaction in April 2021. We are pleased to welcome Fabrizio Testa as CEO of the Borsa Italiana Group, Head of Fixed Income trading for the Group, and member of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V. Under his leadership, we will continue to focus on delivering the best services to our clients and to grow the business of the new combined Group in Italy and all over Europe.
Testa will focus on the development of the Borsa Italiana business in Italy, implement its integration within the Euronext European project and lead the Euronext Fixed Income trading ambition. He will also join the the Managing Board of Euronext N.V.1 and contribute to the Group strategy.
Fabrizio Testa said:
I am honoured to take the role of CEO of Borsa Italiana and Head of Fixed Income trading of Euronext. I would like to commend my MTS colleagues for what we have achieved during the last few years, together we built a truly European leader in electronic fixed income trading. Client centricity, team work, international vision and innovation will continue to drive me in my new roles. I am glad to be part of the European project of Euronext and look forward to make the most of Borsa Italiana and Euronext combined strengths. Finally, I would like to thank Raffaele and wishing him all the best.
Angelo Proni will take Testa’s place as CEO of MTS and will take office after the approval of the 2021 financial results by MTS’ Board of Directors in the first quarter of 2022. Proni will join the extended Managing Board of Euronext N.V.