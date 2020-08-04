Euronext finalizes VP Securities acquisition

The pan-European market operator Euronext announced the completion of the settlement of shares under its offer from April to fully acquire the Danish Central Securities Depository, VP Securities. Euronext will consolidate VP Securities’ accounts in its financial statements.

The shareholders that represent over 90% of the total shares of VP Securities accepted Euronext’s offer and its offer to acquire the remaining shares will remain open until the end of August.

With the acquisition of VP Securities, Euronext becomes a CSD operator with three CSDs in Europe including Euronext VPS in Norway, Interbolsa in Portugal and VP Securities in Denmark, representing €2.2 trillion in assets under custody, 31 million settlement instructions per year and 4.5 million accounts.

Post-trade has reached 23% of Euronext’s pro forma revenue for 2019, significantly increasing the share of non-volume related revenue. Post trading revenue doubled to €39.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, up by 109.3% compared to the Q1 of the previous year.With the acquisition of Oslo Børs VPS in June 2019 and Nord Pool in January 2020, Euronext has developed strong Nordic presence.

The market operator also announced appointing current deputy CEO Maria Hjorth as the new CEO of VP Securities. Hjorth replaces Niels Olsen who resigned to pursue personal projects, after leading the strong development of VP Securities over the past seven years. At her new position Maria Hjorth will report to Anthony Attia, Euronext’s Global Head of Listing and Post-Trade.