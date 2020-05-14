Euronext reports strong performance for Q1 of 2020 

Euronext, the pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, released its trading volumes for the first quarter of 2020. The exchange reports increased revenue across all sections compared to the first quarter of last year.

Total revenue for Q1 2020 reached €236.8 million, up by 55.2% compared to the same period last year when it was €152.6. Trading revenue was €111.8 million, making a 73.3% increase from Q1 2019. Post trading revenue doubled to €39.2 million, up by 109.3%.

EBITDA was at €150.0 million for Q1 2020, registering a 68.1% growth since Q12019. EBITDA margin at was at 63.4%, up by 4.9pts.

Euronext reported net income, share of the Group, for Q1 2020 of €96.1 million with 71.2% growth since Q1 last year.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS) was at €1.44 for Q1 2020, up by 65.3% from the same period last year.