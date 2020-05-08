LeapRate
Euronext FX trading volumes down 45% MoM for April

Exchanges May 8, 2020


Euronext, the pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, released its trading volumes for April 2020. The exchange reports drops in volumes following a major increase in March .

Euronext FX, formerly FastMatch, registered $446 billion volume (down 45.2% MoM from March’s $814 billion), considering the 22 trading days last month. Euronext’s volumes however, managed to increase 26.6% YoY from over $352 billion for the same period last year.

Euronext

The average daily trading volumes were $20.2 billion in April 2020, registering decline of -45.2% MoM from $37 billion in the month prior. On YoY basis, there was a 26.6%  increase from $16 billion for April last year.

Cash market monthly activity details can be seen in the tables below:

Apr-20 Mar-20 Apr-19 YTD 2020 YTD 2019
Nb trading days 20 22 20 84 83
NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included)
Apr-20 Mar-20 Change %
MOM		 Apr-19 Change % YOY YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Change %
YTD
Total Cash Market 1 60 565 180 114 942 788 -47.3% 35 513 822 70.5% 280 678 112 135 919 322 106.5%
ADV Cash Market 1 3 028 259 5 224 672 -42.0% 1 775 691 70.5% 3 341 406 1 637 582 104.0%
TRANSACTION VALUE ( € million – Single counted)
Eur million Apr-20 Mar-20 Change %
MOM		 Apr-19 Change % YOY YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Change %
YTD
Total Cash Market 1 192 069.7 373 268.7 -48.5% 163 452.5 17.5% 995 583.6 604 326.1 64.7%
ADV Cash Market 1 9 603.5 16 966.8 -43.4% 8 172.6 17.5% 11 852.2 7 281.0 62.8%
LISTINGS 4
Number of Issuers on Equities Apr-20 Mar-20 Change %
MOM		 Apr-19 Change % YOY December 2019 Change %
EURONEXT 2 1 460 1 460 0.0% 1 484 -1.6% 1465 -0.3%
SMEs 1 027 1 024 0.3% 1 038 -1.1% 1008 1.9%
Number of Listed Securities
Bonds 47 327 46 933 0.8% 43 871 7.9% 47 580 -0.5%
ETFs 1 260 1 252 0.6% 1 182 6.6% 1 240 1.6%
Funds 6 180 6 208 -0.5% 6 562 -5.8% 6 190 -0.2%
EURONEXT
CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
(mln of €) Apr-20 Mar-20 Change %
MOM		 Apr-19 Change % YOY YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Change %
YTD
Nb New Listings 3 1 1 12 7
Money Raised New Listings
incl over allotment		 14 117 -87.9% 976 -98.6% 271 1 024 -73.5%
of which Money Raised New Listings 14 108 -86.9% 976 -98.6% 262 1 024 -74.4%
Follow-ons on Equities 1 895 394 380.3% 4 730 -59.9% 12 970 9 729 33.3%
Bonds 155 485 104 371 49.0% 134 408 15.7% 470 397 403 030 16.7%
Total Money Raised 3 157 389 104 882 50.1% 140 114 12.3% 483 634 413 783 16.9%
of which SMEs
CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
(mln of €) Apr-20 Mar-20 Change %
MOM		 Apr-19 Change % YOY YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Change %
YTD
Nb New Listings 3 1 0 11 6
Money Raised New Listings
incl over allotment		 14 117 -87.9% 0  – 271 48 465.3%
of which Money Raised New Listings 14 108 -86.9% 0  – 262 48 446.6%
Follow-ons on Equities 38 70 -45.8% 358 -89.4% 910 1 575 -42.2%
Bonds 0 0  – 0  – 375 30 1150.0%
Total Money Raised 3 52 187 -72.1% 358 -85.5% 1 556 1 653 -5.8%
1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds…
2 Euronext, Euronext Growth and Euronext Access
3 Included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers
4 Since February 2019, those figures include Euronext Access to fully reflect the listing dynamics on Euronext markets. Are considered as SMEs companies with a market cap on Jan 1st or on 1st day of Listing below €1bn.    Comparable data has been restated
R : Revised

