Euronext FX trading volumes down 45% MoM for April

Euronext, the pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, released its trading volumes for April 2020. The exchange reports drops in volumes following a major increase in March .

Euronext FX, formerly FastMatch, registered $446 billion volume (down 45.2% MoM from March’s $814 billion), considering the 22 trading days last month. Euronext’s volumes however, managed to increase 26.6% YoY from over $352 billion for the same period last year.