Euronext FX trading volumes down 45% MoM for April

Euronext, the pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, released its trading volumes for April 2020. The exchange reports drops in volumes following a major increase in March .
Euronext FX, formerly FastMatch, registered $446 billion volume (down 45.2% MoM from March’s $814 billion), considering the 22 trading days last month. Euronext’s volumes however, managed to increase 26.6% YoY from over $352 billion for the same period last year.
The average daily trading volumes were $20.2 billion in April 2020, registering decline of -45.2% MoM from $37 billion in the month prior. On YoY basis, there was a 26.6% increase from $16 billion for April last year.
Cash market monthly activity details can be seen in the tables below:
Apr-20
Mar-20
Apr-19
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
Nb trading days
20
22
20
84
83
NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included)
Apr-20
Mar-20
Change %
MOM
Apr-19
Change % YOY
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
Change %
YTD
Total Cash Market 1
60 565 180
114 942 788
-47.3%
35 513 822
70.5%
280 678 112
135 919 322
106.5%
ADV Cash Market 1
3 028 259
5 224 672
-42.0%
1 775 691
70.5%
3 341 406
1 637 582
104.0%
TRANSACTION VALUE ( € million – Single counted)
Eur million
Apr-20
Mar-20
Change %
MOM
Apr-19
Change % YOY
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
Change %
YTD
Total Cash Market 1
192 069.7
373 268.7
-48.5%
163 452.5
17.5%
995 583.6
604 326.1
64.7%
ADV Cash Market 1
9 603.5
16 966.8
-43.4%
8 172.6
17.5%
11 852.2
7 281.0
62.8%
LISTINGS 4
Number of Issuers on Equities
Apr-20
Mar-20
Change %
MOM
Apr-19
Change % YOY
December 2019
Change %
EURONEXT 2
1 460
1 460
0.0%
1 484
-1.6%
1465
-0.3%
SMEs
1 027
1 024
0.3%
1 038
-1.1%
1008
1.9%
Number of Listed Securities
Bonds
47 327
46 933
0.8%
43 871
7.9%
47 580
-0.5%
ETFs
1 260
1 252
0.6%
1 182
6.6%
1 240
1.6%
Funds
6 180
6 208
-0.5%
6 562
-5.8%
6 190
-0.2%
EURONEXT
CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
(mln of €)
Apr-20
Mar-20
Change %
MOM
Apr-19
Change % YOY
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
Change %
YTD
Nb New Listings
3
1
1
12
7
Money Raised New Listings
incl over allotment
14
117
-87.9%
976
-98.6%
271
1 024
-73.5%
of which Money Raised New Listings
14
108
-86.9%
976
-98.6%
262
1 024
-74.4%
Follow-ons on Equities
1 895
394
380.3%
4 730
-59.9%
12 970
9 729
33.3%
Bonds
155 485
104 371
49.0%
134 408
15.7%
470 397
403 030
16.7%
Total Money Raised 3
157 389
104 882
50.1%
140 114
12.3%
483 634
413 783
16.9%
of which SMEs
CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
(mln of €)
Apr-20
Mar-20
Change %
MOM
Apr-19
Change % YOY
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
Change %
YTD
Nb New Listings
3
1
0
11
6
Money Raised New Listings
incl over allotment
14
117
-87.9%
0
–
271
48
465.3%
of which Money Raised New Listings
14
108
-86.9%
0
–
262
48
446.6%
Follow-ons on Equities
38
70
-45.8%
358
-89.4%
910
1 575
-42.2%
Bonds
0
0
–
0
–
375
30
1150.0%
Total Money Raised 3
52
187
-72.1%
358
-85.5%
1 556
1 653
-5.8%
1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds…
2 Euronext, Euronext Growth and Euronext Access
3 Included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers
4 Since February 2019, those figures include Euronext Access to fully reflect the listing dynamics on Euronext markets. Are considered as SMEs companies with a market cap on Jan 1st or on 1st day of Listing below €1bn. Comparable data has been restated