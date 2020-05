Euronext, the pan-European exchange in the Eurozone announced its intention to terminate its cease its Recognised Investment Exchange (RIE) activities in the UK by 30 June, 2020.

The announcement follows an application to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to revoke revoke its licence for regulatory operations in the UK market.

Euronext London’s RIE will remain regulated by the FCA until the request is approved.