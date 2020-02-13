Euronext reports double-digit growth in revenue for 2019

The pan-European exchange Euronext has just announced its trading volumes for Q4 and the full year.

The acquisition of Oslo Børs VPS last year has significant contributions to Euronext’s revenue and all Oslo activity from July 2019 are included in the report.

Highlights from the performance report include:

Euronext sees a double-digit revenue growth for the full 2019, reaching €679.1 million, up by10.4%.

The company’s 2019 ETIBA also rose 12.8% to o €399.4 million while EBITDA margins increased by 1.2 points, which translates into 58.8% growth.

The reported net income rose to €222.0 million, a 2.8% increase

Adjusted earnings per share grew to €3.90, up by 10.9%.

Stéphane Boujnah, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, said:

Euronext delivered a strong performance in 2019 with double digit growth in revenue, EBITDA and adjusted EPS. This performance results from successful diversification and solid core businesses dynamics, with a cash trading market share at 68.7% for the Group through the year. Our core business further proved its resilience in 2019, as, on a like-for-like basis, revenue only decreased -1.0%, against a -9.4% drop in cash trading volumes.

Euronext has also released their ‘Let’s grow together 2022’ strategic plan with focus on growth, innovation and sustainable finance. The acquisition of Nord Pool in the beginning of the year was the first milestone from the new strategic plan.