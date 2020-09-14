LeapRate
Euronext makes executive appointment and confirms bid for Borsa Italiana

The pan-European market operator Euronext announced the appointment of Aurélie Cohen as Chief Communications and Investor Relations Officer.

At his new position Cohen will lead all internal, external and financial communications for the Group. She will work on strengthening Euronext’s brand and positioning as a pan-European market infrastructure connecting local economies to global capital markets. Cohen will report to the Group CFO, Giorgio Modica.

Cohen has been with Euronext for three years, she first joined as Head of Investor Relations, managing financial communications and key announcements for the Group. One of those announcements was the ‘Let’s Grow Together 2022’ strategic plan last October and some recent major acquisitions.

Prior to this, Cohen served as a Head of Investor Relations at Groupe ADP. She began her career as a senior consultant in audit and finance at EY. Cohen is Treasurer and Member of the Board of Directors of the French investor relations association, CLIFF.

In her new role, Cohen will manage relationships with journalists for the Group, supported by local communications managers and communication agencies. She will also remain the main contact for analysts and investors.

The exchange also confirmed submitting a non-binding offer to London Stock Exchange Group plc to acquire Borsa Italiana but pointed out that there still cannot be certainty of a transaction.

Euronext indicated that a potential combination with Borsa Italiana will create a strong player in continental European capital markets and Italy would be the largest revenue contributor to the enlarged Euronext group. The exchange promised to make further announcements “when appropriate.”

Deutsche Börse also announced a summation of a bid to acquire Borsa Italiana Group.

The announcement stated:

As a global player, we are offering a high value for the future growth and development of an autonomous Borsa Italiana Group, thereby strengthening its crucial role for the Italian economy and the European capital markets.

