Eurex reported 59% MoM decline in April volumes

Deutsche Börse announced the trading volumes for Eurex and EEX for April 2020.The international derivatives exchange Eurex reported a drop in turnover for April of 59%, compared to March.

Eurex reported a drop of almost 64% of European equity index derivatives contracts turnover with 70.1 million for April 2020, compared to 193.2 million for the previous month. The volumes of European equity index derivatives were 21.2 million. Overall, April volumes at Eurex stood at 121.4 million compared to 296 million in March 2020.

In the OTC Clearing space, notional outstanding volumes registered over 2% growth at EUR 17,943 billion in April 2020. The longer-dated interest rate swaps (IRS) registered an average daily volume of EUR 16 billion in April 2020 – 95.6% down from the previous month.