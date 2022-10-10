Eurex interest rate derivatives jump 69%MoM in September

Eurex has published its trading volume for September 2022.

The firm revealed that its traded derivatives surged 73.3% MoM to 214.2 million contracts, compared to August 2022, when it reached 123.6 million. On yearly basis, the numbers were 19% from 179.6 million contracts.

According to the trading update, interest rate derivatives continued their positive trend reaching 83.7 million traded contracts. The numbers jumped 69% compared to previous month’s 49.5 million contracts. Compared to September 2021, the interest rate derivatives increased 30%.

Index derivatives witnessed an 86.4% MoM rise to 109.4 million traded contracts in September, compared to previous months’ 58.7 million.

Equity derivatives came in at 20.7 million contracts in September, up by 35% MoM from August when it was 15.3 million.