Eurex interest rate derivatives jump 69%MoM in September

Eurex has published its trading volume for September 2022.
The firm revealed that its traded derivatives surged 73.3% MoM to 214.2 million contracts, compared to August 2022, when it reached 123.6 million. On yearly basis, the numbers were 19% from 179.6 million contracts.
According to the trading update, interest rate derivatives continued their positive trend reaching 83.7 million traded contracts. The numbers jumped 69% compared to previous month’s 49.5 million contracts. Compared to September 2021, the interest rate derivatives increased 30%.
Index derivatives witnessed an 86.4% MoM rise to 109.4 million traded contracts in September, compared to previous months’ 58.7 million.
Equity derivatives came in at 20.7 million contracts in September, up by 35% MoM from August when it was 15.3 million.
Notional outstanding volumes in OTC clearing also witnessed strong growth with 27% YoY. The Overall outstanding volume reached €26.286 billion at the end of last month. However, on Monthly basis, there was an 8.7% decrease from €28,792.
Eurex also registered a surge in overnight index swaps of 108% YoY. Interest rate swaps also spiked 28% YoY in September.
The official announcement also detailed that the average daily cleared volumes grew 125% during last month, compared to September 2021.
Eurex Repo recorded average daily term-adjusted volume increase of 94% compared to the same period the previous year to €239.5billion. The GC Pooling market was also up by 61% while the Repo Market jumped 108% YoY.
Earlier in August, Eurex announced the expansion of its FX Futures offering with three most heavily traded currencies outside the G10 – Brazilian Real (BRL), Mexican Pesos (MXN) and South African Rand (ZAR). The new Emerging Markets currencies will be available to trade on the exchange from 10 October 2022.
In the beginning of the year, the exchange also widened its MSCI offering with four new futures and two new option.
