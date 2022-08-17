Eurex to start trading new FX Futures contracts in Emerging Markets currencies

Eurex today revealed it will expand its FX Futures offering with three most heavily traded currencies outside the G10 – Brazilian Real (BRL), Mexican Pesos (MXN) and South African Rand (ZAR). The new Emerging Markets currencies will be available to trade on the exchange from 10 October 2022.

According to the official announcement, Euronext will list five new contracts covering Emerging Markets currency pairs including BRL/USD, MXN/USD, MXN/EUR, ZAR/USD, ZAR/EUR. Additionally, an accompanying liquidity scheme will ensure tight pricing and competitive liquidity.

The exchange further detailed that the new contracts will be cash settled in US dollars and euros upon expiry. This will ensure that clearing members can use their existing infrastructure and they will not be required to open new cash accounts in these Emerging Markets currencies.