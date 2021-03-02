Deutsche Börse’s February turnover down by 7.9% MoM

Deutsche Börse published its monthly volumes report for February 2021. The volumes for last month fell, compared to January and on a year-over-year basis.
The company reported a 7.9% MoM decrease in turnover with €167.6 billion in February 2021 (€181.9 billion in January 2021). The numbers down by 8.4% YoY in comparison to February 2020 when it was €189 billion.
€126.7 billion of the total turnover in February was attributable to Xetra, down by 8.1% MoM, compared to the €137.9 billion in January. Xetra’s average daily trading volume was €6.7 billion. Börse Frankfurt achieved turnover of €6.1 billion, registering a 9% MoM fall compared to January when it was €6.7 billion and Tradegate Exchange made €34.8 billion,down by 6.7% MoM (€37.3 billion in January).
Divided by class of asset, equities generated around €142.1 billion. Trading ETFs/ETCs/ETNs earned €22.8 billion. The trading volume in bonds was €0.5 billion, in certificates €1.6 billion and in funds €0.4 billion.
SAP SE achieved the highest volume from the DAX stock on Xetra in February with €5.3 billion. VARTA AG led the MDAX equities with €1.5 billion in February and ENCAVIS AG led the SDAX index with €408 million. The iShares Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF USD (Dist) generated the largest volume in the ETF sector with €734 million.