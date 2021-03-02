Deutsche Börse’s February turnover down by 7.9% MoM

Deutsche Börse published its monthly volumes report for February 2021. The volumes for last month fell, compared to January and on a year-over-year basis.

The company reported a 7.9% MoM decrease in turnover with €167.6 billion in February 2021 (€181.9 billion in January 2021). The numbers down by 8.4% YoY in comparison to February 2020 when it was €189 billion.

€126.7 billion of the total turnover in February was attributable to Xetra, down by 8.1% MoM, compared to the €137.9 billion in January. Xetra’s average daily trading volume was €6.7 billion. Börse Frankfurt achieved turnover of €6.1 billion, registering a 9% MoM fall compared to January when it was €6.7 billion and Tradegate Exchange made €34.8 billion, down by 6.7% MoM (€37.3 billion in January).