Deutsche Börse’s January turnover up by 20% MoM

Deutsche Börse published its monthly volumes report for January 2021. The volumes for last month increased, compared to December and on year-over-year basis.

The company reported a 20.3% MoM rise in turnover with €181.9 billion in January 2021 (€151.2 billion for December 2020). The numbers are up by 25.2% YoY in comparison to January 2020 when it was €145.3 billion.

€137.9 billion of the total turnover in January was attributable to Xetra with a 17% MoM increase, compared to the €117.9 billion in December. Xetra’s average daily trading volume was €6.9 billion. Börse Frankfurt achieved turnover of €6.7 billion, registering 10.4% MoM rise compared to December when it was €5.3 billion and Tradegate Exchange made €37.3 billion, up by 30.9% MoM (€28.5 billion in December).