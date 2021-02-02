Deutsche Börse’s January turnover up by 20% MoM

Deutsche Börse published its monthly volumes report for January 2021. The volumes for last month increased, compared to December and on year-over-year basis.
The company reported a 20.3% MoM rise in turnover with €181.9 billion in January 2021 (€151.2 billion for December 2020). The numbers are up by 25.2% YoY in comparison to January 2020 when it was €145.3 billion.
€137.9 billion of the total turnover in January was attributable to Xetra with a 17% MoM increase, compared to the €117.9 billion in December. Xetra’s average daily trading volume was €6.9 billion. Börse Frankfurt achieved turnover of €6.7 billion, registering 10.4% MoM rise compared to December when it was €5.3 billion and Tradegate Exchange made €37.3 billion, up by 30.9% MoM (€28.5 billion in December).
Divided by class of asset, equities generated around €155.4 billion. Trading ETFs/ETCs/ETNs earned €23.3 billion. The trading volume in bonds was €0.5 billion, in certificates €0.5 billion and in funds €0.3 billion.
SAP SE achieved the highest volume from the DAX stock on Xetra in October with €6.9 billion. VARTA AG led the MDAX equities with €1.4 billion in January and NORDEX SE led the SDAX index with €378 million. The iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume in the ETF sector with €972 million.