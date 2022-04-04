Deutsche Börse’s cash markets turnover reaches €250.5 billion in March

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated €250.5 billion in turnover in March 2022, the company announced on Friday. The numbers were nearly 22% higher than last month’s €205.4 billion.
Compared to the numbers form the same period last year, the turnover was up 21.4%.
Xetra reported €212.1 billion of the turnover (February: €168.2 billion). The average daily Xetra trading volume stood at €9.2 billion (previous year: €8.4 billion).
Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt in February came in at €4.9 billion (February: €4.7 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange – €33.5 billion (February: €32.4 billion).
Equities on Deutsche Börse generated €208.7 billion in March 2022 and trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs accounted for €39 billion of the turnover. Bonds accounted for €0.5 billion, in certificates €198 billion and in funds €0.3 billion.
Allianz SE was the DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra last month with €8.5 billion. Lufthansa AG led the MDAX with €2.3 billion and the Nordex SE led the SDAX index with €702.9 million. The iShares Core DAX UCITS recorded the largest volume in the ETF segment with €2.5 billion.
