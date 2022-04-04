Deutsche Börse’s cash markets turnover reaches €250.5 billion in March

Steffy Bogdanova
April 4, 2022 10:08 am

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated €250.5 billion in turnover in March 2022, the company announced on Friday. The numbers were nearly 22% higher than last month’s €205.4 billion.

Compared to the numbers form the same period last year, the turnover was up 21.4%.

Xetra reported €212.1 billion of the turnover (February: €168.2 billion). The average daily Xetra trading volume stood at €9.2 billion (previous year: €8.4 billion).

Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt in February came in at €4.9 billion (February: €4.7 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange – €33.5 billion (February: €32.4 billion).

Equities on Deutsche Börse generated €208.7 billion in March 2022 and trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs accounted for €39 billion of the turnover. Bonds accounted for €0.5 billion, in certificates €198 billion and in funds €0.3 billion.

Allianz SE was the DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra last month with €8.5 billion. Lufthansa AG led the MDAX with €2.3 billion and the Nordex SE led the SDAX index with €702.9 million. The iShares Core DAX UCITS recorded the largest volume in the ETF segment with €2.5 billion.

  Xetra Frankfurt Tradegate Gesamt
Equities 178.8 2.3 27.7 208.7
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs 33.3 0.3 5.4 39.0
Bonds 0.3 0.2 0.5
Funds 0.1 0.2 0.3
Other Instruments 1.9 1.9
March ‘22 in total 212.1 4.9 33.5 250.5
February‘22 in total 168.2 4.7 32.4 205.4

 

