Deutsche Börse’s cash markets turnover reaches €250.5 billion in March

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated €250.5 billion in turnover in March 2022, the company announced on Friday. The numbers were nearly 22% higher than last month’s €205.4 billion.

Compared to the numbers form the same period last year, the turnover was up 21.4%.

Xetra reported €212.1 billion of the turnover (February: €168.2 billion). The average daily Xetra trading volume stood at €9.2 billion (previous year: €8.4 billion).

Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt in February came in at €4.9 billion (February: €4.7 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange – €33.5 billion (February: €32.4 billion).