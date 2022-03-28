Deutsche Börse Group expands data services offering with acquisition of Kneip

Deutsche Börse Group revealed today that it has acquired European fund data specialist Kneip Communication S.A. According to the agreement, Deutsche Börse will gain 100% of the Luxembourg-based fund data manager. The transaction is expected to close by the end of March.
Kneip was established in 1993 as a fund data management and regulatory reporting solutions for the asset management industry. The firm manages investor disclosure and data publication for over 10,000 funds in more than 40 countries, including the production of more than 200,000 reporting solutions. Kneip currently services more than 30% of EU-based fund ISINs.
Following the acquisition, Kneip will focus on further scaling the business and expand its range of services inside services inside Deutsche Börse Group, including data and post-trade services provided by Clearstream. The Group also intends to connect Kneip’s services with its established fund services platforms. Deutsche Börse aims to significantly simplifying the process of data management and services for asset managers and other market participants across the fund ecosystem.
Deutsche Börse has focused on fund services and data to be key areas for future growth. The Group shared its plans to grow its market position organically via further investment in its existing businesses, and through targeted acquisitions.
Philippe Seyll, Head of Investment Fund Services at Deutsche Börse Group, said:
Philippe Seyll
We are delighted to welcome this distinguished leader in fund data management for the worldwide asset management industry to our Group. Through Kneip’s global reach and broad range of services, we will be able to further develop our product and service offerings and add value for funds clients at every stage of their business. This is also a unique opportunity to create a leading European fund data champion based in Luxembourg.
Enrique Sacau, CEO at Kneip, commented:
Enrique Sacau
We are excited about accelerating our investment in our teams and in Kneip’s growth as part of the Deutsche Börse Group. Clearstream has a long history of driving innovation within the financial sector and shares our vision, values and our commitment to customer service. Deutsche Börse’s scale and resources will broaden our portfolio and boost our ability to deliver more value to clients faster. I look forward to developing and growing Kneip as part of Deutsche Börse Group. Above all, I would like to thank Hugues Delcourt, Chairman, and Bob Kneip, Founder & Vice Chairman. Over the last two years, I have worked together with Hugues to transform Kneip. His wisdom and drive have been critical, as has been Bob’s support and trust.
Bob Kneip, Founder & Vice Chairman at Kneip, added:
I am excited about the opportunities that Deutsche Börse Group and Kneip jointly bring to market. This partnership will benefit our clients, our teams and reinforce Luxembourg’s position as the leading cross-border fund centre in the world. I wish to thank Hugues Delcourt, Chairman, and Enrique Sacau, CEO, for their support, hard work and vision to build the infrastructure of the future by partnering with a strong and global institution. Efficient, sustainable and scalable fund data management will contribute to making this world a safer place for investors and savers.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.