Deutsche Börse Group expands data services offering with acquisition of Kneip

Deutsche Börse Group revealed today that it has acquired European fund data specialist Kneip Communication S.A. According to the agreement, Deutsche Börse will gain 100% of the Luxembourg-based fund data manager. The transaction is expected to close by the end of March.

Kneip was established in 1993 as a fund data management and regulatory reporting solutions for the asset management industry. The firm manages investor disclosure and data publication for over 10,000 funds in more than 40 countries, including the production of more than 200,000 reporting solutions. Kneip currently services more than 30% of EU-based fund ISINs.

Following the acquisition, Kneip will focus on further scaling the business and expand its range of services inside services inside Deutsche Börse Group, including data and post-trade services provided by Clearstream. The Group also intends to connect Kneip’s services with its established fund services platforms. Deutsche Börse aims to significantly simplifying the process of data management and services for asset managers and other market participants across the fund ecosystem.