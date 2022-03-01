Deutsche Börse turnover in February reaches €205.4 billion

Deutsche Börse published its financial monthly volumes report for February 2022. The company saw a turnover of €205.4 billion last month (January 2022: € 189.5 billion). The numbers were 8.4% higher on monthly basis.

Compared to the turnover, generated during the same period the previous year, the company saw a 22.5% increase.

Xetra reported €168.2 billion of the turnover (January: € 151.1 billion). The average daily Xetra trading volume stood at €8.4 billion.

Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt in February came in at €4.7 billion (January: €4.6 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €32.4 billion (January: €33.7 billion).