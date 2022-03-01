Deutsche Börse turnover in February reaches €205.4 billion

Deutsche Börse published its financial monthly volumes report for February 2022. The company saw a turnover of €205.4 billion last month (January 2022: € 189.5 billion). The numbers were 8.4% higher on monthly basis.

Compared to the turnover, generated during the same period the previous year, the company saw a 22.5% increase.

Xetra reported €168.2 billion of the turnover (January: € 151.1 billion). The average daily Xetra trading volume stood at €8.4 billion.

Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt in February came in at €4.7 billion (January: €4.6 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €32.4 billion (January: €33.7 billion).

Equities on Deutsche Börse generated €169.7 billion in February 2022 and trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs accounted for €33 billion of the turnover. Bonds accounted for €0.4 billion, in certificates €1.8 billion and in funds €0.3 billion.

SAP SE was the DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra last month with €6.9 billion. Commerzbank AG led the MDAX with €1.8 billion and the Nordex SE led the SDAX index with €387 million. The iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF recorded the largest volume in the ETF segment with €1.6 billion.

 

Xetra Frankfurt Tradegate Gesamt
Equities 140.6 2.3 26.9 169.7
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs 27.6 0.3 5.1 33.0
Bonds 0.2 0.2 0.4
Funds 0.1 0.2 0.3
Other Instruments 1.8 1.9
Feb ’22 in total 168.2 4.7 32.4 205.4
Jan ’22 in total 151.1 4.6 33.7 189.5
