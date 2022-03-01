Deutsche Börse turnover in February reaches €205.4 billion

Deutsche Börse published its financial monthly volumes report for February 2022. The company saw a turnover of €205.4 billion last month (January 2022: € 189.5 billion). The numbers were 8.4% higher on monthly basis.
Compared to the turnover, generated during the same period the previous year, the company saw a 22.5% increase.
Xetra reported €168.2 billion of the turnover (January: € 151.1 billion). The average daily Xetra trading volume stood at €8.4 billion.
Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt in February came in at €4.7 billion (January: €4.6 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €32.4 billion (January: €33.7 billion).
Equities on Deutsche Börse generated €169.7 billion in February 2022 and trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs accounted for €33 billion of the turnover. Bonds accounted for €0.4 billion, in certificates €1.8 billion and in funds €0.3 billion.
SAP SE was the DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra last month with €6.9 billion. Commerzbank AG led the MDAX with €1.8 billion and the Nordex SE led the SDAX index with €387 million. The iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF recorded the largest volume in the ETF segment with €1.6 billion.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.