Deutsche Börse’s April turnover down by almost 29% MoM

Deutsche Börse published its monthly volumes report for April 2021. The volumes for last month fell, compared to March and on a year-over-year basis.
The company reported a 28.7% MoM decrease in turnover to €147.1 billion in April 2021 (€206.4 billion in March 2021). The numbers down by 14.9% YoY in comparison to April 2020 when it reached €172.8 billion.
€118.4 billion of the total turnover in April was attributable to Xetra, down by 30.02% MoM, compared to the €169.2 billion in March. Xetra’s average daily trading volume was €5.9 billion. Börse Frankfurt achieved turnover of €4.1 billion in April, registering a 25.5% MoM fall compared to March when it was €5.5 billion and Tradegate Exchange made €24.6 billion, down by 22.4% MoM (€31.7 billion in March).
Divided by class of asset, equities generated around €125.7 billion. Trading ETFs/ETCs/ETNs earned €19.3 billion. The trading volume in bonds was €0.5 billion, in certificates €1.3 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.
SAP SE achieved the highest volume from the DAX stock on Xetra in February with €5.7 billion. Porsche Automobil Holding SE led the MDAX with €1.2 billion in February and flatexDEGIRO AG led the SDAX index with €232 million. The iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF generated the largest volume in the ETF sector with €483 million.