Deutsche Börse and Commerzbank partner with 360X to develop new digital marketplaces

Deutsche Börse and Commerzbank have revealed they have teamed up with fintech 360X to develop new blockchain-based digital marketplaces and ecosystems for existing real asset classes including art and real estate.
In this partnership, the three companies will combine their strengths – Deutsche Börse as market infrastructure operator, Commerzbank as partner for the digital banking and 360X’s team of fintech founders. The three companies will work together on digital marketplaces of the future to generate new revenue potential. The first reference transaction for two asset classes is planned for this year.
Founded in Frankfurt in 2000, 360T is an electronic foreign exchange trading platform. Its founder Calro Carlo Kölzer explains that the new trading platform facilitates investment in asset classes that have so far been illiquid.
Carlo Kölzer, founder and CEO of 360X said:
Our mantra is ‘Making Things Investable – Bridging the Gap between Asset Classes and Capital Markets’. We create transparent and liquid trading venues for assets that have not yet existed in digital markets. We are therefore starting with trading venues for art and real estate. 360X is set up as a highly scalable model so further asset classes will follow.
The assets will be tokenised and fractonalised to be made investable and tradable. Tokenised assets are mapped on blockchain to allow access for investors and to facilitated the fractionalisation of the underlying asset. The three partners maintain high standards for legal certainty, data protection, and compliance with regulatory frameworks as well as for the establishment of an orderly secondary market.
Carlo Kölzer:
360X aims at a megatrend. Digital assets are an exponential growth market. We create new ecosystems and offer investors innovative investment opportunities in assets which they did not have access to before. This creates added value for the financial sector.
Theodor Weimer, CEO of Deutsche Börse AG:
I am convinced that Deutsche Börse has to venture into new asset classes. In the future, we will see a broad tokenisation and digitisation of assets that are not tradable today. 360X is the new innovative platform for serial marketplace creation that we are building with our partners.
Manfred Knof, CEO of Commerzbank AG:
We take real assets to digital marketplaces. With our and Deutsche Börse’s investment in 360X we see the potential to actively shape one of these digital asset ecosystems of the future. Commerzbank has many years of experience with DLT technology and is a sought-after expert in the emerging asset universe. With pilot transactions in the areas of payments, securities and trade finance, as well as strategic partnerships with technology and internet companies, and cooperation with DLT networks, Commerzbank is a reliable partner in tomorrow’s digital banking.