Deutsche Börse and Commerzbank partner with 360X to develop new digital marketplaces

Deutsche Börse and Commerzbank have revealed they have teamed up with fintech 360X to develop new blockchain-based digital marketplaces and ecosystems for existing real asset classes including art and real estate.

In this partnership, the three companies will combine their strengths – Deutsche Börse as market infrastructure operator, Commerzbank as partner for the digital banking and 360X’s team of fintech founders. The three companies will work together on digital marketplaces of the future to generate new revenue potential. The first reference transaction for two asset classes is planned for this year.

Founded in Frankfurt in 2000, 360T is an electronic foreign exchange trading platform. Its founder Calro Carlo Kölzer explains that the new trading platform facilitates investment in asset classes that have so far been illiquid.