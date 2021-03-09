Deutsche Börse expands range of centrally cleared ETNs

Deutsche Börse is set to expand its centrally cleared crypto offering with Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash, hosted on its electronic trading platform Xetra. The Frankfurt-based marketplace organiser hopes that its newly revealed crypto ETNs will offer fluid access to the performance of cryptocurrencies, enhanced with physical backing.

Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) issued by ETC Group and 21Shares on the cryptocurrencies Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash will be available for the first time to investors on Xetra, starting from today. These new products are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Stephan Kraus, Head of Deutsche Börse’s ETF segment, said:

Cryptocurrencies are a rapidly growing market segment. With the expansion to Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash, we are now offering further investment opportunities to trade crypto products efficiently in a regulated on-exchange environment. This means investors no longer have to turn to unregulated crypto venues or set up their own crypto wallets.

Deutsche Börse has also added that central clearing helps provide reduced risks and settlement efficiencies.