Deutsche Börse sees net revenue increase of 15% in Q2

Deutsche Börse Group released on Tuesday its half year financial results, as well as the numbers for second quarter of 2022.

The German markets operator saw a 15% jump in its quarterly net revenue to €1,017.8 million. In the first quarter of the year, the group saw €1,061.6 million in net revenue.

Net profit for the three months between April and June reached €341.1 million. The numbers were 10% higher compared to Q2 2021. The per-share earnings to all the shareholders of the Group were €1.98.