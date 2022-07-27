Deutsche Börse sees net revenue increase of 15% in Q2

Inflation, interest rates, volatility – the financial market environment is still characterised by a high degree of uncertainty. For this reason also the second quarter clearly exceeds our expectations.
Pottmeyer added:
In addition to strong secular growth, the rising interest rate environment, in particular, is having an increasingly positive effect on net revenue. We expect volatility to remain high in most asset classes and cyclical tailwind thus to be an additional growth engine for our company. We should therefore significantly exceed the initial targets for 2022.
