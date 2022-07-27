Deutsche Börse sees net revenue increase of 15% in Q2

Steffy Bogdanova
July 27, 2022 11:58 am

Deutsche Börse Group released on Tuesday its half year financial results, as well as the numbers for second quarter of 2022.

The German markets operator saw a 15% jump in its quarterly net revenue to €1,017.8 million. In the first quarter of the year, the group saw €1,061.6 million in net revenue.

Net profit for the three months between April and June reached €341.1 million. The numbers were 10% higher compared to Q2 2021. The per-share earnings to all the shareholders of the Group were €1.98.

Deutsche Börse

In Q2 2022, EBITDA increased 13% and touched €584.9 million.

Gregor Pottmeyer, CFO of Deutsche Börse AG, commented:

Inflation, interest rates, volatility – the financial market environment is still characterised by a high degree of uncertainty. For this reason also the second quarter clearly exceeds our expectations.

Pottmeyer added:

In addition to strong secular growth, the rising interest rate environment, in particular, is having an increasingly positive effect on net revenue. We expect volatility to remain high in most asset classes and cyclical tailwind thus to be an additional growth engine for our company. We should therefore significantly exceed the initial targets for 2022.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
