Deutsche Börse reports 24% jump in revenue to €1.06 billion

Deutsche Börse Group today released its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. The German markets operator saw 24% jump in its net revenue to €1.06 billion, attributing it to increased trading activities.

Net profit for the first three months of the year reached €420.8 million. The numbers were 33% higher compared to Q1 2021. The per-share earnings to all the shareholders of the Group were €2.40, also up 33% on yearly basis.

The company noted that from January to March, cyclical net revenue growth was stronger than expected.

In Q1 2022, EBITDA jumped 32% and touched €687.4 million.