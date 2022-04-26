Deutsche Börse reports 24% jump in revenue to €1.06 billion

Deutsche Börse Group today released its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. The German markets operator saw 24% jump in its net revenue to €1.06 billion, attributing it to increased trading activities.
Net profit for the first three months of the year reached €420.8 million. The numbers were 33% higher compared to Q1 2021. The per-share earnings to all the shareholders of the Group were €2.40, also up 33% on yearly basis.
The company noted that from January to March, cyclical net revenue growth was stronger than expected.
In Q1 2022, EBITDA jumped 32% and touched €687.4 million.
Gregor Pottmeyer, the Chief Financial Officer of Deutsche Börse AG, said:
The first quarter of 2022 was considerably above our expectations. All three growth components of our business, secular, cyclical and M&A net revenue growth, contributed equally to the extraordinarily good result. We are, therefore, currently expecting to exceed our guidance for the current financial year.
Financial year expectations
Deutsche Börse stated that it now expects to close the ongoing financial year with more than €3.8 billion in total revenue and an EBITDA of over €2.2 billion. The group closed 2021 with net revenue of €3.51 billion and an EBITDA of €2.04 billion, in comparison.
Q1 events
Additionally, the exchange expanded its data services offering in the end of March with the acquisition of Kneip Communication S.A.
Deutsche Börse’s subsidiary Clearstream sold 50% of its stake in the European trade repository, REGIS-TR.
