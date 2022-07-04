Deutsche Börse’s cash markets turnover falls to €144 billion in June

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated €144.1 billion in turnover in June 2022, the company announced on Friday. The numbers were 10.8% lower than last month’s €161.6 billion.

Compared to the numbers form the same period last year, the turnover was down 1.8%.

Last month Xetra registered €123.9 billion of the turnover (May: €138.1 billion). The average daily Xetra trading volume stood at €5.6 billion (May: €6.3 billion).

Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt in June came in at €2.7 billion (May: €3 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange – €17.5 billion (May: €25.2 billion).