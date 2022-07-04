Deutsche Börse’s cash markets turnover falls to €144 billion in June

Steffy Bogdanova
July 4, 2022 9:51 am

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated €144.1 billion in turnover in June 2022, the company announced on Friday. The numbers were 10.8% lower than last month’s €161.6 billion.

Compared to the numbers form the same period last year, the turnover was down 1.8%.

Last month Xetra registered €123.9 billion of the turnover (May: €138.1 billion). The average daily Xetra trading volume stood at €5.6 billion (May: €6.3 billion).

Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt in June came in at €2.7 billion (May: €3 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange – €17.5 billion (May: €25.2 billion).

Equities on Deutsche Börse generated €119.8 billion in June 2022 and trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs accounted for €22.6 billion of the turnover. Bonds accounted for €0.4 billion, in certificates €1.1 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.

Linde plc was the DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra last month with €5.3 billion. Commerzbank AG led the MDAX with €1.3 billion and the Deutsche EuroShop AG  led the SDAX index with €220 million. The iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF recorded the largest volume in the ETF segment with €762 million.

 

Xetra Frankfurt Tradegate Gesamt
Equities 104.3 1.2 14.3 119.8
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs 19.6 0.2 2.9 22.6
Bonds 0.3 0.2 0.4
Funds 0.1 0.1 0.2
Other Instruments 1.1 1.1
June ‘22 in total 123.9 2.7 17.5 144.1
May ‘22 in total 138.1 3.0 20.5 161.6
LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
