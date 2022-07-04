Deutsche Börse’s cash markets turnover falls to €144 billion in June

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated €144.1 billion in turnover in June 2022, the company announced on Friday. The numbers were 10.8% lower than last month’s €161.6 billion.
Compared to the numbers form the same period last year, the turnover was down 1.8%.
Last month Xetra registered €123.9 billion of the turnover (May: €138.1 billion). The average daily Xetra trading volume stood at €5.6 billion (May: €6.3 billion).
Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt in June came in at €2.7 billion (May: €3 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange – €17.5 billion (May: €25.2 billion).
Equities on Deutsche Börse generated €119.8 billion in June 2022 and trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs accounted for €22.6 billion of the turnover. Bonds accounted for €0.4 billion, in certificates €1.1 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.
Linde plc was the DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra last month with €5.3 billion. Commerzbank AG led the MDAX with €1.3 billion and the Deutsche EuroShop AG led the SDAX index with €220 million. The iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF recorded the largest volume in the ETF segment with €762 million.
