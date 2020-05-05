Deutsche Börse reports 42% MoM decrease in April volumes

Deutsche Börse released its monthly metrics for April yesterday. The volumes for last month are down compared to March but are still up on year-over-year basis. The company reported 42.5% MoM decrease in turnover with €172.8 billion in April (€120.9 billion for the previous year).

€141.9 billion of the total turnover were attributable to Xetra with a little over 45% decline in MoM but still up from the previous year, when it was €107.8 billion. Börse Frankfurt achieved turnover of €5.3 billion, registering almost 37% MoM decrease but still up compared to previous year when it was €2.8 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €25.6 billion with 21% decline MoM (previous year: €10.3 billion).