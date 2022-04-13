FNZ and Clearstream team up for the launch of business intelligence solution

Global wealth management platform FNZ and Deutsche Börse Group’s post-trade services provider Clearstream today announced their strategic partnership. Their collaboration aims to increase transparency for the UK & European asset management industry through the launch of a new business intelligence solution.
The new solution is enabled by FNZ and Clearstream via its Fund Centre capabilities. It will provide asset managers with global and regional intelligence to help analyse market trends, better understand behaviour, improve decision making around fund distribution.
Additionally, FNZ and Clearstream’s partnership will also support asset managers with their European fund distribution operations by providing efficiency gains, enabled by Clearstream’s integrated fund dealing and custody solution, and FNZ’s wealth management platform. This service will provide asset managers with a solution that aggregates data and insights to unify sales, product, risk, compliance and operational oversight functions under a single view.
We are excited to collaborate with Clearstream and firmly believe that we have found a strong partner to support our growth strategy for the benefit of the UK & European asset management sector. The partnership and our newly unveiled business intelligence solution will allow us to significantly enhance our support for asset managers by dramatically increasing transparency across the entire industry. This will help us to deliver significant operational efficiencies, reduce friction and enhance the customer experience – furthering FNZ’s mission of opening up wealth and making wealth management accessible to more people.
Philippe Seyll, CEO at Clearstream Banking S.A. and Head of Investment Fund Services, added:
Philippe Seyll Source: LinkedIn
We are thrilled to have FNZ as a strategic partner to our leading Clearstream Funds Services. With this partnership, we further grow our strong global network of fund execution and distribution partners via our Vestima and Fund Centre platforms. The new collaboration perfectly contributes to Clearstream’s endeavour to foster efficiency of financial markets, by providing high-quality data, state-of-the-art IT infrastructure and innovative services for market participants worldwide.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.