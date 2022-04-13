FNZ and Clearstream team up for the launch of business intelligence solution

The new solution is enabled by FNZ and Clearstream via its Fund Centre capabilities. It will provide asset managers with global and regional intelligence to help analyse market trends, better understand behaviour, improve decision making around fund distribution.

Global wealth management platform FNZ and Deutsche Börse Group’s post-trade services provider Clearstream today announced their strategic partnership. Their collaboration aims to increase transparency for the UK & European asset management industry through the launch of a new business intelligence solution.

Additionally, FNZ and Clearstream’s partnership will also support asset managers with their European fund distribution operations by providing efficiency gains, enabled by Clearstream’s integrated fund dealing and custody solution, and FNZ’s wealth management platform. This service will provide asset managers with a solution that aggregates data and insights to unify sales, product, risk, compliance and operational oversight functions under a single view.

Adrian Durham, CEO at FNZ Group, commented:

We are excited to collaborate with Clearstream and firmly believe that we have found a strong partner to support our growth strategy for the benefit of the UK & European asset management sector. The partnership and our newly unveiled business intelligence solution will allow us to significantly enhance our support for asset managers by dramatically increasing transparency across the entire industry. This will help us to deliver significant operational efficiencies, reduce friction and enhance the customer experience – furthering FNZ’s mission of opening up wealth and making wealth management accessible to more people.

Philippe Seyll, CEO at Clearstream Banking S.A. and Head of Investment Fund Services, added: