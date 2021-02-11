Deutsche Börse Group sees 9% growth in net revenue

Publishing its financial report for the quarter and full year of 2020, Deutsche Börse Group has revealed its net revenue grew by 9% to €3,213.8 million. Five per cent of the growth was said to have resulted from secular growth as forecast. Highlights included an increase in earnings before tax, depreciation and amortisation from €1,678.3 million in 2019, to €1,877.3 million in 2020.

It should be noted that the exceptionally precarious market environment of last year influenced the findings of the financial report, the unfolding of the COVID-19 pandemic having a significant impact on segment earnings. As such, Deutsche Börse saw an increase in earnings in the first quarter of 2020 while markets became more and more subdued as the pandemic persisted, and interest rates fell to unprecedented lows worldwide.

Results from strategic investments rose considerably to €24.3 million (2019: €6.7 million). An increase said to have stemmed largely from a mark-up in the equity method valuation of Tradegate AG Wertpapierhandelsbank (Xetra segment), which documented a solid performance in the reporting year. The report also found that net profit for the period attributable to Deutsche Börse Group shareholders increased by 9%, rising to €1,204.3 million, reaching company guidance of €1.20 billion. The figure was reached after adjustments for exceptional terms.