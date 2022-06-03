CME Group sees an 18% jump in ADV for May 2022

Derivatives marketplace CME Group has published its monthly trading volumes for May 2022.
The Nasdaq-listed company reported a rise in its average daily volume (ADV). The numbers surged 18% to 24.3 million contracts during last month. Interest rate ADV came in at 11.6 million contracts and equity index ADV reached 8.4 million contracts.
Options ADV contracts stood at 3.8 million, while energy ADV stood at 1.8 million contracts. Agricultural ADV registered 1.1 million contracts, forex ADV reached 874,000 contract and metals ADV was 499,000 contracts.
ME Group also saw record SOFR options ADV which reached 173,964 contracts, including a single-day trading volume record of 397,212 contracts registered on 25 May and record open interest (OI) accounted for 4,102,865 contracts on 31 May.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.