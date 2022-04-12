CME Group announces new regional leadership structure in EMEA and APAC

After record volume growth in EMEA and Asia Pacific for each of the past 10 years, approximately 30% of our revenue is now generated from non-U.S. markets. Building on that momentum, the organizational changes announced today further elevate both the significance and opportunities that these regions represent to our overall business and reflect the many achievements of our talented regional team members.

The new structure aims to strengthen the company’s ability to provide local expertise and products and services that meet the diverse risk management needs of its clients around the globe.

Derivatives marketplace CME Group has announced a new regional leadership structure to support its growing international business in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific.

Michel Everaert was appointed as Managing Director and Head of EMEA. The new position is based in London and reports directly to Sammann. Having joined CME Group in 2011, Everaert most recently served as Managing Director and Co-Head of Client Development & Sales (CD&S) for EMEA. He has 30 years of experience in derivatives markets at companies like IMEX Group, GFI Group, Logica, Reuters and Dow Jones.

CME Group has also hired Russell Beattie, who will start in May, as Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific. Beattie is based in Singapore and brings more than 25 years of experience in the listed and OTC derivatives markets. Most recently he served as Head of Asia Pacific Derivatives Indexes for MSCI. Beattie has also held APAC leadership roles for Bank of America Securities, Barclays, Deutsche Bank and HSBC. He will succeed Chris Fix who retired in March 2022. Beattie will also report to Sammann

Sammann commented:

I’m now pleased to appoint Michel Everaert, who is a long-standing CME Group employee, to head our EMEA region and name Russell Beattie to lead our business in Asia Pacific.

In addition, the company also named Serge Marston as Managing Director and Head of CD&S for EMEA. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading CME Group’s sales efforts in the region across listed derivatives, as well as cash markets. In his new position, Marston will be based in London and report to David Hartney, Global Head of CD&S.

Marston was hired by CME Group in 2018 following the its acquisition of NEX Group. Most recently, he served as Co-Head of CD&S for EMEA. He has previously worked at Deutsche Bank for nearly 20 years where he held a variety of roles including Global Head of eCommerce Sales.

CME Group also revealed that William Knottenbelt, who is Senior Managing Director, Head of International, will retire at the end of the year.

Earlier in February, the company revealed changes to senior leadership team.