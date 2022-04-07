CME Group sees an 18% rise in international ADV in Q1 2022

Derivatives marketplace CME Group revealed that in the first quarter of 2022, it has achieved quarterly international average daily volume (ADV) of 7.3 million contracts, up 18% compared to the same quarter, the previous year.

Looking at trading from outside of US, CME Group attributed that to growth to the Equity Index products, which were up 31%, and Interest Rate products, up 19% on yearly basis.

Looking in other regions, in Europe, Middle East and Africa ADV hit 5.1 million contracts, which is a 17% increase compared to Q1 2021. These numbers were largely driven by a strong performance in Equity Index products and Agricultural products in the region, up 29% and 18% respectively, compared to the same period in 2021.

Asia Pacific ADV registered a record 1.9 million contracts in Q1 2022, up 22% due to growth in Energy, Equity Index and Interest Rate products in the region. Latin America ADV reached 162,000 contracts in with 28% increase from Q1 2021.

On a global scale, CME Group saw ADV of 26 million contracts in Q1 2022, with a 19% increase over the same period in 2021.

