CME Group reports record ADV in 2021

Steffy Bogdanova
January 6, 2022 10:51 am

US derivatives exchanges operator CME Group, released its market statistics for December, the fourth quarter and the year 2021.

During last year, ADV reached 19.6 million contracts, up 3% compared to 2020. ADV was up for the furth quarter and December by 26%. Q4 ADV stood at to 20.5 million contracts and December at 18 million contracts.

CME Group’s full-year 2021 highlights across asset classes include:

  • Interest Rate futures and options went up by 15%.
  • Equity Index futures and options registered records with E-Mini Nasdaq 100 ADV going up 35%, Micro E-Mini Russell 2000 ADV and Micro E-Mini Dow Jones ADV by 3%.
  • Bitcoin ADV reached 10,105 contracts and registered an increase of 13%.

The highlights from the fourth quarter include:

  • Interest Rate ADV rose 56% to 9.8 million contracts.
  • Energy ADV touched 2.3 million contracts, up by 16%.
  • Equity Index ADV went up by 15% to 6 million contracts.
  • Options ADV surged 58% to 3.7 million contracts.
  • Micro Bitcoin futures ADV also reached record highs of 24,534 contracts.

Other December ADV across asset classes includes:

  • Interest Rate ADV of 7.1 million contracts
  • Equity Index ADV of 6.8 million contracts
  • Options ADV of 3.2 million contracts
  • Energy ADV of 1.9 million contracts
  • Agricultural ADV of 1 million contracts
  • Foreign Exchange ADV of 875,000 contracts
  • Metals ADV of 336,000 contracts
