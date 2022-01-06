CME Group reports record ADV in 2021

US derivatives exchanges operator CME Group, released its market statistics for December, the fourth quarter and the year 2021.
During last year, ADV reached 19.6 million contracts, up 3% compared to 2020. ADV was up for the furth quarter and December by 26%. Q4 ADV stood at to 20.5 million contracts and December at 18 million contracts.
CME Group’s full-year 2021 highlights across asset classes include:
- Interest Rate futures and options went up by 15%.
- Equity Index futures and options registered records with E-Mini Nasdaq 100 ADV going up 35%, Micro E-Mini Russell 2000 ADV and Micro E-Mini Dow Jones ADV by 3%.
- Bitcoin ADV reached 10,105 contracts and registered an increase of 13%.