CME Group reports record ADV in 2021

US derivatives exchanges operator CME Group, released its market statistics for December, the fourth quarter and the year 2021.

During last year, ADV reached 19.6 million contracts, up 3% compared to 2020. ADV was up for the furth quarter and December by 26%. Q4 ADV stood at to 20.5 million contracts and December at 18 million contracts.

CME Group’s full-year 2021 highlights across asset classes include: