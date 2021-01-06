CME Group reports 19.1 million contracts for 2020

The derivatives marketplace CME Group released its financial results for the full year, the fourth quarter and the month of December.
The company reported reaching average daily volume (ADV) of 19.1 million contracts during the year, 16.2 million contracts during the fourth quarter and 14.2 million contracts during the month of December.
CME Group’s Full-year 2020 highlights across asset classes include:
- Record Equity Index futures and options ADV of 5.6 million contracts, up 63% over 2019
- Record E-mini S&P 500 futures and options ADV of 7Mcontracts
- Record E-mini Micro futures and options ADV of 8Mcontracts
- Record E-mini Nasdaq 100 futures and options ADV of 585,000 contracts
- Record Metals futures and options ADV of 699,000 contracts
- Record Natural Gas futures and options ADV of 639,000 contracts
- Interest Rate futures and options records including:
- Record Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note ADV of 255,320 contracts
- Record Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond ADV of 207,200 contracts
- Record SOFR ADV of 51,000 contracts
- Record Soybean Oil futures and options ADV of 141,000 contracts