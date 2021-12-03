CME Group reports a 20% YoY rise in overall ADV in November

CME Group has published it monthly trading metrics for November 2021. The US derivatives exchanges operator registered a jump in the average daily volume (ADV), climbing 20% compared to the same period last year and reaching 23.1 million.
The overall ADV rise was largely driven by an increase in Interest Rate ADV which reached 12 million contracts and rose 40% on yearly basis. Foreign Exchange ADV increased 6% compared to November 2020.
During last month, Energy ADV increased 15% including a 96% rise in E-mini Crude Oil futures ADV. WTI futures ADV were up 36% and Brent futures ADV 19% in November 2021.
ADV outside the United States increased 11% to 6.4 million contracts, including 33% growth in Latin America, 14% in EMEA and 2% in Asia. BrokerTec U.S. Treasury average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 17% to $127B, including a record RV Curve monthly ADNV of $578 million in November. U.S. Repo ADNV increased 24% to $258B and European Repo ADNV increased 12% to €302B.
Micro E-mini futures and options had an ADV of 2.2 million contracts, representing 39.4% of overall Equity Index ADV, while Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 4.0% of overall Energy ADV and Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.5% of overall Equity Index ADV. Micro Bitcoin futures reached an ADV of 27,600 contracts, with more than 3.3 million total contracts since the May 3 launch. Micro Treasury Yield futures reached an ADV of 6,181 contracts.
