CME Group reports a 20% YoY rise in overall ADV in November

CME Group has published it monthly trading metrics for November 2021. The US derivatives exchanges operator registered a jump in the average daily volume (ADV), climbing 20% compared to the same period last year and reaching 23.1 million.

The overall ADV rise was largely driven by an increase in Interest Rate ADV which reached 12 million contracts and rose 40% on yearly basis. Foreign Exchange ADV increased 6% compared to November 2020.

During last month, Energy ADV increased 15% including a 96% rise in E-mini Crude Oil futures ADV. WTI futures ADV were up 36% and Brent futures ADV 19% in November 2021.