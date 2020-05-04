CME Group reports 17.8 million contracts for April

Derivatives marketplace CME Group released its monthly metrics for April.
The company reached average daily volume (ADV) of 17.8 million contracts, down 44.5% from March metrics when the company registered 32.1 million. Compared to April last year, the ADV is up 13%.
The and open interest at the end of April of 119.7 million contracts, a 2.6% decrease since last month when it was 123 million contracts at the end of March.
The company’s monthly metrics highlights from April include Equity Index ADV reaching 119% growth from April 2019. -mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 60% compared to the same period the previous year. Micro E-mini Equity futures ADV reached 1.7 million contracts and equity Index options ADV grew 33% YoY.
In April, energy ADV increased 38% compared to April 2019. WTI Crude Oil futures ADV registered a record of 1.9 million contracts. Henry Hub Natural Gas futures ADV increased 60% YoY, energy options ADV by 39%. Metals options ADV increased 15% YoY, including Gold options growth of 19%.