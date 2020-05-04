LeapRate
Menu
Menu

CME Group reports 17.8 million contracts for April

Exchanges May 4, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Derivatives marketplace CME Group released its monthly metrics for April.
The company reached average daily volume (ADV) of 17.8 million contracts, down 44.5% from March metrics when the company registered 32.1 million. Compared to April last year, the ADV is up 13%.

The and open interest at the end of April of 119.7 million contracts, a 2.6% decrease since last month when it was 123 million contracts at the end of March.

The company’s monthly metrics highlights from April include Equity Index ADV reaching 119% growth from April 2019. -mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 60% compared to the same period the previous year. Micro E-mini Equity futures ADV reached 1.7 million contracts and equity Index options ADV grew 33% YoY.

In April, energy ADV increased 38% compared to April 2019. WTI Crude Oil futures ADV registered a record of 1.9 million contracts. Henry Hub Natural Gas futures ADV increased 60% YoY, energy options ADV by 39%. Metals options ADV increased 15% YoY, including Gold options growth of 19%.

Read More:

Related News

arrow
X
Cboe reports 28% increase in net revenue for Q1 2020…ExchangesEdward T. Tilly, Cboe Global Markets Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer commented: The first quarter 2020 was defined by tremendous mark…

CME Group reports 17.8 million contracts for April

0

Send this to a friend