CME Group reports 17.8 million contracts for April

Derivatives marketplace CME Group released its monthly metrics for April.

The company reached average daily volume (ADV) of 17.8 million contracts, down 44.5% from March metrics when the company registered 32.1 million. Compared to April last year, the ADV is up 13%.

The and open interest at the end of April of 119.7 million contracts, a 2.6% decrease since last month when it was 123 million contracts at the end of March.