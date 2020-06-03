CME Group reports 17.9 million contracts for May

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
The company’s monthly metrics highlights from May include Interest Rate ADV of 8.2 million contracts. Equity Index ADV registered 5.2 million contracts, up by 23% YoY. Micro E-mini Equity futures traded 252 million contracts, across all four indices, since their May 2019 launch and E-mini Russell 2000 futures ADV grew 39%. Options ADV were 2.5 million contracts.
In May, energy ADV reached 2.4 million contracts, and agricultural ADV – 1 million contracts. Henry Hub Natural Gas futures ADV rose 54%. Foreign exchange ADV registered 641,000 contracts and metals ADV reached 519,000 contracts.