CME Group reports 17.9 million contracts for May

Derivatives marketplace CME Group released its monthly metrics for May.

The company reached average daily volume (ADV) of 17.9 million contracts, almost the same as April when it was 17.8 million. Compared to May last year, the ADV is down 25%.

The open interest at the end of May of 114 million contracts, a 4.8% decrease since last month when it was 119.7 million contracts at the end of April.