Cboe reports 48% MoM rise in Options ADV in January

Exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. reported its January 2021 monthly metrics, with substantial uptick in trading volumes, compared to December and November.

Cboe reported Options ADV up 48.1% MoM, Futures ADV were down slightly with 13% MoM. US Equities ADV jumped 84.8% MoM and Global FX ADNV increased by 4.8% MoM compared to December 2020.