Cboe reports 48% MoM rise in Options ADV in January

Exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. reported its January 2021 monthly metrics, with substantial uptick in trading volumes, compared to December and November.
Cboe reported Options ADV up 48.1% MoM, Futures ADV were down slightly with 13% MoM. US Equities ADV jumped 84.8% MoM and Global FX ADNV increased by 4.8% MoM compared to December 2020.
Cboe registered for January:
- Cboe’s four options exchanges combined set a new single-day volume record with 18.5 million contracts traded
- Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange set new monthly total volume record with nearly 23 billion shares traded
|
Monthly Trading Volume
|
|
January
|
January
|
%
|
December
|
%
|
2021
|
2020
|
Chg
|
2020
|
Chg
|
OPTIONS VOLUME (contracts, thousands)
|Trading Days
|
19
|
21
|
|
22
|
|Total Volume
|
257,900
|
192,418
|
34.0%
|
234,872
|
9.8%
|Total ADV
|
13,574
|
9,163
|
48.1%
|
10,676
|
27.1%
|
FUTURES (contracts, thousands)
|Trading Days
|
19
|
21
|
|
22
|
|Total Volume
|
5,169
|
5,787
|
-10.7%
|
3,365
|
53.6%
|Total ADV
|
272
|
276
|
-1.3%
|
153
|
77.8%
|
U.S. EQUITIES – EXCHANGE MATCHED VOLUME (shares, millions)
|Trading Days
|
19
|
21
|
|
22
|
|Total Volume
|
43,351
|
25,920
|
67.2%
|
34,841
|
24.4%
|Total ADV
|
2,282
|
1,234
|
84.8%
|
1,584
|
44.1%
|
U.S. EQUITIES – OFF-EXCHANGE MATCHED VOLUME (shares, millions)1
|Trading Days
|
19
|
21
|
|
22
|
|Total Volume
|
2,119
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|Total ADV
|
112
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
CANADIAN EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, thousands)2
|Trading Days
|
20
|
N/A
|
|
21
|
|Total Volume
|
1,272,741
|
N/A
|
|
1,054,171
|
20.7%
|Total ADV
|
63,637
|
N/A
|
|
50,199
|
26.8%
|
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
|Trading Days
|
20
|
22
|
|
22
|
|Total Notional Value
|
€ 133,420
|
€ 148,825
|
-10.4%
|
€ 127,125
|
5.0%
|Total ADNV
|
€ 6,671
|
€ 6,765
|
-1.4%
|
€ 5,778
|
15.4%
|
EUROCCP (thousands)3
|Cleared Trades
|
88,241
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
83,965
|
5.1%
|Net Settlements
|
740
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
744
|
-0.6%
|
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)4
|Trading Days
|
20
|
22
|
|
22
|
|Total Notional Value
|
$704,130
|
$739,020
|
-4.7%
|
$719,116
|
-2.1%
|Total ADNV
|
35,207
|
33,592
|
4.8%
|
32,687
|
7.7%
ADV= average daily volume
ADNV= average daily notional value
