The Cboe Global Markets reported April 2020 volumes, registering significant fluctuation compared to April the previous year: Options ADV up 47%, Futures down 49%, four US Equities rose up 99% YoY.

On MoM basis, the total volume has fallen by 23.7%. Options ADV are down by 20%, Futures fell by 67.5% and U.S. Equities by 47.6%.

Cboe EDGX Options Exchange ADV registered more than one million contracts, marking a new all-time monthly high for April.