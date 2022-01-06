Cboe Global Markets sees record options volume in 2021

Steffy Bogdanova
January 6, 2022 8:50 am

The market operator and global trading solutions provider Cboe Global Markets, Inc. today reported its December monthly and full year 2021 metrics.

Options

The company registered 3 billion options volume contracts last year, its highest yearly volume in history. The number was also 19% higher than 2020. Options ADV touched a new record of 12.1 million contracts traded per day in 2021.

Cboe Global Markets  said:

ADV in S&P 500 Index (SPX) options was 1.6 million contracts in December, up 45 percent from December 2020. For the year, 345 million SPX options contracts were traded in total, with an ADV of 1.4 million contracts.

ADV in Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options was approximately 631,000 contracts in December, up 60 percent from December 2020. For the year, 132 million contracts were traded in total, with an ADV of more than 522,000 contracts.

Futures

As far as features are concerned, Cboe Global Markets saw ADV in VIX futures of 227,000 contracts in December last year. The number was 54 million contracts for the full year 2021.

Cboe Global Markets

Global FX

Cboe FX spot market share was up 16.7% last year. The increase in 2021 was the fifth consecutive year of market share growth for the market operator.

Cboe Global Markets highlighted:

NDF trading volumes on Cboe SEF increased 4x from 2020, capped by ADNV of $725 million for fourth-quarter 2021.

Equities

US and European Equities volumes registered a lot of growth last year. Cboe saw total notional value traded through Retail Priority of $2.5 trillion. This was 108% higher than in 2020. Cboe Europe’s block trading platform, Cboe LIS, registered record ADNV traded of €432 million in 2021.

Cboe recently revealed signing an agreement to acquire Aequitas Innovations, Inc., also known as NEO1.

LeapRate Analyst

Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: