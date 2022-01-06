Cboe Global Markets sees record options volume in 2021

The market operator and global trading solutions provider Cboe Global Markets, Inc. today reported its December monthly and full year 2021 metrics.

Options

The company registered 3 billion options volume contracts last year, its highest yearly volume in history. The number was also 19% higher than 2020. Options ADV touched a new record of 12.1 million contracts traded per day in 2021.

Cboe Global Markets said:

ADV in S&P 500 Index (SPX) options was 1.6 million contracts in December, up 45 percent from December 2020. For the year, 345 million SPX options contracts were traded in total, with an ADV of 1.4 million contracts. ADV in Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options was approximately 631,000 contracts in December, up 60 percent from December 2020. For the year, 132 million contracts were traded in total, with an ADV of more than 522,000 contracts.

Futures

As far as features are concerned, Cboe Global Markets saw ADV in VIX futures of 227,000 contracts in December last year. The number was 54 million contracts for the full year 2021.