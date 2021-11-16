Cboe Global Markets to acquire Canadian Stock Exchange NEO

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has revealed signing an agreement to acquire Aequitas Innovations, Inc., also known as NEO1. The fintech organization is made up of a fully registered Tier-1 Canadian securities exchange with a varied product and services set which covers from corporate listings to cash equity trading.

With the acquisition of NEO, Cboe will be able to provide a more extensive Canadian equities offering. Operating a national securities exchange with trading, listings and other services, in addition to MATCHNow, the alternative trading system (ATS) Cboe acquired in 2020, will strengthened the company’s offering and is expected to drive more trading activity. Additionally, it will provide more opportunities for investors and capital-raisers in Canada, as well as in the US.

Toronto-based Canadian stock exchange operator with business lines across listings, trading and market data, NEO Exchange is fully operational since 2015. NEO Connect, its sister company, offers a distribution platform which supports mutual funds, private funds and private corporates. With MATCHNow and NEO businesses, Cboe will have a comprehensive equities platform offering for the Canadian markets with more than 16.5% combined market share expected at close.