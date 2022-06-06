Cboe Global Markets sees a 23% MoM rise in Index Options for May

Nanos options saw some of its busiest trading days in May, setting a new single-day volume record on May 27 with 3,999 contracts traded. Total volume has surpassed 62,000 contracts since Nanos launched on March 14, 2022.

S&P 500 Index (SPX) options volume saw a record month with a total of 45.5 million contracts traded in May, ahead of the previous record of 43.4 million contracts in March 2020. ADV in May was also a record with 2.2 million contracts.

Cboe stated that ADV in SPX options during international trading hours touched a new high of 34,000 contracts in last month, compared to April 2022’s 24,000 contracts.

During the last month, the company reported that index options contracts rose 23% compared to April 2022. Compared to May the previous year, the increase was even more significant with 42.7%.

During May 2022, Cboe saw a demand in European equities and derivatives. The overall market share of Cboe Europe Equities reaced 23.2% in May, the highest level since August 2018.

Cboe’s European block trading platform Cboe BIDS Europe had a 34% share of the LIS (large-in-scale) market during last month, which made it the largest platform of its type in Europe.

Since the beginning of the year, Cboe Global Markets has seen a consistent rise in trading activity across different products. The company recently announced the expansion of its global presence in the North American region with the acquisition of NEO, finalised in the beginning of June. Earlier last month, Cboe also completed the acquisition of ErisX, an operator of a US-based digital asset spot market, a regulated futures exchange and a regulated clearinghouse.