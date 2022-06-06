Cboe Global Markets sees a 23% MoM rise in Index Options for May

Cboe Global Markets, a market infrastructure and tradable products provider, has announced its trading volumes for May 2022.
During the last month, the company reported that index options contracts rose 23% compared to April 2022. Compared to May the previous year, the increase was even more significant with 42.7%.
Cboe stated that ADV in SPX options during international trading hours touched a new high of 34,000 contracts in last month, compared to April 2022’s 24,000 contracts.
The company said:
S&P 500 Index (SPX) options volume saw a record month with a total of 45.5 million contracts traded in May, ahead of the previous record of 43.4 million contracts in March 2020. ADV in May was also a record with 2.2 million contracts.
Nanos options saw some of its busiest trading days in May, setting a new single-day volume record on May 27 with 3,999 contracts traded. Total volume has surpassed 62,000 contracts since Nanos launched on March 14, 2022.