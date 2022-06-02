Cboe Global Markets finalises acquisition of Canadian Stock Exchange NEO

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has announced it has completed the acquisition of NEO1, a fintech organization comprised of a registered Canadian securities exchange (NEO Exchange) with products and services set which includes corporate listings, cash equities trading and a non-listed securities distribution platform (NEO Connect).

The acquisition of NEO will allow Cboe expects to provide an enhanced Canadian equities offering. With global infrastructure and market expertise, Canada will further grow as a hub for global equities trading. Cboe’s Canadian operations also include MATCHNow, the alternative trading system (ATS), acquired in 2020, and Cboe BIDS Canada, a Canadian equities block trading venue launched in February 2022.

Through the MATCHNow and NEO venues, Cboe now has 15.6% combined equities market share in Canada.

In the official announcement, Cboe highlighted that t expects to expand its global listings strategy by leveraging the listings experience NEO has built. With access to global resources and platforms, Cboe expects this strengthened offering to improve efficiencies and opportunities for investors and capital-raisers in Canada and around the globe.