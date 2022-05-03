Cboe Global Markets finalises acquisition of ErisX

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., a provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, has revealed it has completed the acquisition of Eris Digital Holdings, LLC (ErisX), an operator of a US-based digital asset spot market, a regulated futures exchange and a regulated clearinghouse.

Through the acquisition of ErisX, Cboe enters the digital asset spot and derivatives marketplaces.

Ed Tilly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cboe Global Markets, said: