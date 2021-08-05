Cboe Global Markets sees a 23% MoM rise in Futures ADV in July

Cboe Global Markets has released its monthly trading report for July 2021. Most noticeable is the jump Futures ADV has made compared to the previous month. The market operator has registered a 23% MoM increase.
Futures ADV reached 182,000 contracts for last month, marking a 56% yearly rise, as well.
The company highlighted:
Cboe iBoxx iShares High Yield Corporate Bond Index (IBHY) futures reached an all-time monthly high and surpassed $5 billion in notional value traded for the first time; 39,919 total contracts were traded during July, representing a total notional value of $5.9 billion.