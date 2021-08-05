Cboe Global Markets sees a 23% MoM rise in Futures ADV in July

Cboe iBoxx iShares High Yield Corporate Bond Index (IBHY) futures reached an all-time monthly high and surpassed $5 billion in notional value traded for the first time; 39,919 total contracts were traded during July, representing a total notional value of $5.9 billion.

Futures ADV reached 182,000 contracts for last month, marking a 56% yearly rise, as well.

Cboe Global Markets has released its monthly trading report for July 2021. Most noticeable is the jump Futures ADV has made compared to the previous month . The market operator has registered a 23% MoM increase.

Cboe added:

Total volume in Russell 2000 Index (RUT) options reached nearly 1.2 million contracts traded in July, with 56,054 contracts traded on average per day – the highest month on record since October 2018.

According to the trading update, S&P 500 Index (SPX) options had highest monthly average daily volume for the year. It reported almost 1.4 million contracts traded on average per day in July.

The numbers reported that the average daily notional value in Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDFs) transacted on Cboe SEF stood at $369 million during July, making it the fourth consecutive record month.

Cboe recently announced that it has achieved net revenue of $351 million in the second quarter of 2021.

In its Q2 results, the company also acknowledged the benefits of the acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific, completed in the end of June.