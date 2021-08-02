Cboe Markets sees net revenue of $351 million in Q2 2021

Cboe Global Markets has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. The global market operator reported net revenue rise of 18% compared to the same period the previous year to $351 million.

The announced financial results show adjusted diluted EPS of $1.38 in the second quarter, compared to $1.31 in the second quarter of last year. Operating income stood at $190 million, compared to $161.7 million in Q2 of 2020.

During the second quarter of the year, Cboe returned $79 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. The total operating expenses were $160.6 million compared to $135.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.