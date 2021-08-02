Cboe Markets sees net revenue of $351 million in Q2 2021

Cboe Global Markets has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. The global market operator reported net revenue rise of 18% compared to the same period the previous year to $351 million.
The announced financial results show adjusted diluted EPS of $1.38 in the second quarter, compared to $1.31 in the second quarter of last year. Operating income stood at $190 million, compared to $161.7 million in Q2 of 2020.
During the second quarter of the year, Cboe returned $79 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. The total operating expenses were $160.6 million compared to $135.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Brian N. Schell, Cboe Global Markets Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, said:
We are pleased to report another quarter of solid financial results and ongoing momentum in executing against our strategic priorities. Our strong cash flow generation allowed us to return nearly $79 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in the second quarter while continuing to invest in the long-term growth of our business.
Edward T. Tilly, Cboe Global Markets Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, added:
In the second quarter we achieved strong year-over-year revenue growth driven by robust trading in our proprietary index products and demand for our data and access solutions products. With the closing of our acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific on July 1, we further solidified our strategic vision of building one of the world’s largest global derivatives and securities networks. With the addition of Chi-X to the Cboe network, we are eager to leverage our strong ecosystem of proprietary index products and data and access solutions to reach an expanding global network of customers.