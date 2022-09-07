Cboe Global Markets reports a surge in index options contracts in August

Cboe Global Markets, a market infrastructure and tradable products provider, has announced its trading volumes for August 2022, reporting a significant surge in trading activity.

During the last month, the company witnessed that the total volume across all four Cboe options exchanges reached 307.5 million contracts, the highest month on record.

Total volume in S&P 500 Index (SPX) options stood at 51.4 million contracts as August became the highest month on record. ADV for the period came in at 2.2 million contracts.

The company said: