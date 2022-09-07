Cboe launches real-time Canadian equities market data solution Cboe One Canada Feed

Global market infrastructure and tradable products provider Cboe Global Markets, Inc., revealed on Tuesday its Cboe One Canada Feed, a new real-time market data solution that provides Canadian equities reference quote and trade information.

According to the official announcement, the new offering will launch on 12 September.

The new solution will offer comprehensive view into the Canadian market with coverage of all Canadian stocks and exchange-traded products through a single consolidated feed.

The Cboe One Canada Feed is the company’s first offering after its recent expansion into the country through the acquisition of the Toronto-based stock exchange operator NEO and equities alternative trading system (ATS) MATCHNow.