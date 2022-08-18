ASX net profit reaches $508.5 million in FY22

Helen Lofthouse, ASX Managing Director and CEO, said:
Helen Lofthouse
ASX continues to benefit from its diversified business model. We saw decade-high levels of listings activity, particularly in the first half, with 217 new listings in the period – the highest number since FY08. And the total amount of capital raised increased 56% to $159.4 billion (excluding the BHP capital unification), a new record overall.
The Markets business of the company was supported by higher equity trading activity and demand for commodities products. The report showed that this was partly offset by the impact of the lower interest rate environment on futures volumes. On-market equity trading recorded a daily average value across the period of $6.7 billion, registering a 15% increase.
The uptick in market activity also drove revenue growth in ASX Securities and Payments business. ASX’s Technology and Data business also benefited, seeing higher demand for market and benchmark data, and for ASX connectivity and data centre services.
Lofthouse continued:
Looking ahead, a key focus area for ASX is our customers. We have a diverse customer base and it’s important we actively engage with them, including through bilateral and small group meetings, industry forums, working groups and public consultations. We aim to improve the efficiency of customer engagement with ASX, better understand their needs and make it easier for us and our customers to collaborate constructively.
She added:
Technology is fundamental to what we do. We operate critical infrastructure that underpins both the Australian and New Zealand financial markets. It is appropriate that this comes with a high degree of regulatory scrutiny. The services we offer depend on having reliable, resilient and functional technology that meets the needs of our stakeholders. Investing in technology will remain a strong theme of our strategy.
ASX recently announced that Chief Financial Officer, Gillian Larkins, will leave the company at the end of August.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.