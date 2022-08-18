ASX net profit reaches $508.5 million in FY22

Australian financial markets exchange ASX Limited today released its metrics for the full financial year 2022 ended on 30 June 2022.

The company saw solid results for the financial year, reaching revenue of $1,022.7 million. The number is 7.5% up from the previous year.

During the reported period, profit before tax increased 5.7% year-on-year to $508.5 million.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) recorded 7.5% growth to $689.2 million.

In line with the higher net profit, earnings per share also went up by 5.7%.