ASX appoints David Curran to its Board of Directors

ASX Limited has appointed David Curran as a non‐executive director, the company revealed today.
Curran will stand for election at the company’s Annual General Meeting which will take place on 28 September 2022.
Curran brings more than 30 years corporate technology experience. He has previously served as Westpac Group’s Chief Information Officer. He has also held executive technology roles at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA). While there, he led the Group’s technology transformation including the modernisation of CBA’s deposit and lending capabilities.
Additionally, Curran is Chair of the Westpac Scholars Trust, which provides 100 scholarships every year. He is also a Board member of Tour de Cure, the cancer research, support and education charity.
Dave’s experience leading digital transformations to deliver customer-focused solutions, knowledge of new and emerging technologies, and desire to see Australia realise its potential as a world-class technology centre bring both practical and strategic perspectives to ASX.
These attributes, along with his ability to combine technology, business and customer views, give him deep insights into Australia’s corporate, technology, political and regulatory environment and will help ensure we stay ahead of ASX’s and our customers’ evolving needs.
Earlier in February, ASX revealed that its Managing Director and CEO Dominic Stevens plans to retire this year after nearly nine years at the exchange group.
