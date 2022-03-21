ASX appoints David Curran to its Board of Directors

ASX Limited has appointed David Curran as a non‐executive director, the company revealed today.

Curran will stand for election at the company’s Annual General Meeting which will take place on 28 September 2022.

Curran brings more than 30 years corporate technology experience. He has previously served as Westpac Group’s Chief Information Officer. He has also held executive technology roles at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA). While there, he led the Group’s technology transformation including the modernisation of CBA’s deposit and lending capabilities.

Additionally, Curran is Chair of the Westpac Scholars Trust, which provides 100 scholarships every year. He is also a Board member of Tour de Cure, the cancer research, support and education charity.