ASX CFO Gillian Larkins steps down

We thank Gill for her service. She leaves ASX with a strong Finance and Facilities team in place, which is well positioned to continue to deliver for our stakeholders. She will continue to guide ASX through the next two months of our year-end activities until her departure. We wish her the very best for the next successful phase of her career.
ASX noted that it is currently searching for a new CFO.
In the beginning of the year ASX announced that Dominic Stevens will retire this year. He is staying in the position as CEO until his successor takes over.
