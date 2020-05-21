Brokeree Solutions launches new product – Dynamic Margin and Leverage for MetaTrader brokers

Brokeree Solutions, a technology provider of forex brokers solutions, announced its new product – Dynamic Margin and Leverage plugin for MetaTrader 4 and 5.
The new product allows brokers to control the risk exposure of their clients and set up different leverage per client or symbol. An essential component of the plugin is “scheduled rules”. It allows brokers to preconfigure margin rate changes for the news events that are likely to increase market volatility and price spikes and thus limit clients’ risk exposure and minimize potential losses.
Brokeree’s new plugin also allows MetaTrader brokers to configure and manage margin and leverage levels for all clients. With growing market complexity the need to configure leverage per symbol has become prominent and it is also strongly supported by ESMA in their 2018 measure on CFDs.
Andrey Kamyshanov, CEO of Brokeree Solutions commented:
High leverage is what made forex business so lucrative for traders, yet brokers quickly realized that not everybody should be able to trade with high leverage as it ultimately increases risks for traders. Brokeree Solutions aims to become a one-stop shop for forex brokers by providing products with sophisticated functionality that are comfortable to use. Dynamic Margin and Leverage is one example of how sophisticated mundane processes can be simple and straightforward.
