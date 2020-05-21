Brokeree Solutions launches new product – Dynamic Margin and Leverage for MetaTrader brokers

Brokeree Solutions, a technology provider of forex brokers solutions, announced its new product – Dynamic Margin and Leverage plugin for MetaTrader 4 and 5.

The new product allows brokers to control the risk exposure of their clients and set up different leverage per client or symbol. An essential component of the plugin is “scheduled rules”. It allows brokers to preconfigure margin rate changes for the news events that are likely to increase market volatility and price spikes and thus limit clients’ risk exposure and minimize potential losses.