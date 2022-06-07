Trading Technologies partners with Talos to expand its crypto offering

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a professional trading software provider, and Talos, a provider of institutional digital asset trading technology, today revealed that the firms have partnered. Their collaboration aims to vastly broaden TT’s cryptocurrency offering on a global basis through the Talos infrastructure and market connectivity from directly within the TT platform.

The partnership agreement is TT’s first major strategic partnership propelling its expansion into multiple asset classes, including cryptocurrencies. In addition, it provides a significant opportunity for TT’s global customer base to access Talos’ extensive cryptocurrency trading solutions.

The first phase of the partnership agreement was announced at the International Derivatives Expo (IDX) in London. It aims to give TT clients ready access to 14 additional cryptocurrency markets in Q3 2022, beyond the four already offered directly through the TT platform. The official announcement detailed that the company plans to incorporate more of Talos’ trading services onto its platform in later phases of their collaboration.