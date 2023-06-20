Trading Technologies launches new FX business, TT FX, Tomo Tokuyama to lead it

Global capital markets technology platform provider Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT) announced on Tuesday its new foreign exchange (FX) business unit, TT FX. The company also revealed that industry veteran Tomo Tokuyama will lead the new entity.

Tokuyama brings a vast experience in FX trading on the buy side and sell side. Most recently, he served as Head of Trading at a multi-billion dollar quantitative fund manager.

The firm’s latest expansion into a new asset classes with TT FX follows the acquisition of global provider of fixed income trading solutions, AxeTrading, in March. Tokuyama will manage the new business unit. He will initially focus on the hiring of other key FX industry product and technology experts, connectivity to major electronic communication networks (ECNs) and liquidity providers, and the delivery of advanced FX trading capabilities through TT’s execution management system (EMS).

The first phase of implementation for TT FX, which is planned for late 2023, will allow TT buy-side clients to trade spot FX through a choice of curated ECNs. In the beginning of next year, TT plans to extend the offering to include liquidity from major banks and expand the product set to include forwards, non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) and swaps.