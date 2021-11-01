7RIDGE to acquire Trading Technologies

Trading software provider Trading Technologies International, Inc., revealed it has agreed to be acquired by 7RIDGE, a specialized growth equity firm.

7RIDGE will drive Trading Technologies’ organic growth and allow the company to make targeted strategic acquisitions in the future. Among the limited partners of the fund managed by 7RIDGE are Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and Singapore Exchange, who have voiced their support of the transaction. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close before year-end.

According to the official announcement, following the acquisition Trading Technologies will remain independent.